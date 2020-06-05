Home Health/Personal Attendant
Personal Attendants needed for an adult with disabilities living in their own home in
Yankton. Job duties include transfers, dressing, bathing, etc. Hours are Monday,
Tuesday, and every other weekend 2-3 hour shifts.
$13.00/hour, $13.25/hour CNA
APPLY ON LINE AT:
http://ilcchoices.org/employment-opportunities/ or call Sue at 605-362-3550.
Independent Living Choices: www.ilcchoices.org.
Independent Living Choices does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, creed, ancestry, pregnancy, age, genetic information, or disability in employment or the provision of services.
