NURSE AIDE – PART-TIME
Come join us in a calm, caring work atmosphere where you are able to spend quality time with sisters while providing nursing care in our private long-term care center. Night position available 10:30 pm - 7:00 am, 28 bed care center with no computer charting. Previous experience preferred, however, we will train.
Apply at:
Sacred Heart Monastery
1005 W 8th St.
Yankton SD 57078
(605) 668-6284
