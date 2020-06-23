Sunset Manor Avera is now accepting applications for the following positions to join our excellent team of caring professionals:
RN/LPN
Charge Nurse
Full time position available. Sign on bonus available.
Infection Control/Education RN
Full time position available.
Certified Nursing Assistant
Full and part time positions.
Cook
Part time to work every other weekend.
Dietary Assistant
Part time position.
To apply go to Avera.org or contact the Personnel Office at Sunset Manor, Irene, S.D. at (605) 263-3318
