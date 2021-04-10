The South Dakota Board of Regents Enrollment Services Center is hiring a Financial Aid Analyst. This position is located in Vermillion on the campus of the University of South Dakota. The fundamental purpose of this position is to perform various aspects of the Financial Aid Application and Verification process including: reviewing, processing and verifying FAFSA Applications in accordance with prescribed procedures, policies and regulations. Responsibilities include processing ISIR application load through our ERP, audits, complete paperwork, document verification, resolving error messages, and other various tasks associated with the student's financial aid file and application processing. This position reports to the Financial Aid and Student Information System Analyst position. This position is responsible for processing FAFSA imports of all 6 state schools. A Bachelor's Degree is preferred with experience in Financial Aid preferred or an equivalent combination of education, experience and skills may be acceptable. The pay range for this position starts at $22.00/hr. This is a full time benefit eligible position. To view a full position description or to apply online, visit https://yourfuture.sdbor.edu/postings/22573. SDBOR is an AA/EEO Employer.
Most Popular
Articles
- Update: Suspect In Custody For Hutchinson County Stabbing
- Colleagues, Officials Remember Local Radio Personality
- Robert ‘Bob’ Pietz
- A Historic Yankton House Will Soon Be On The Move
- Linda Hauger
- Mors Named ‘AA’ Player Of Year
- Highway 46: The Next Step
- Ken Lammers
- SBA Extends Deferment Period For COVID-19 EIDL, Other Disaster Loans Until 2022
- Daily Record: Arrests
Images
Commented
- Letter: A ‘List Of Evils’ (20)
- Letter: Dangerous Democrats (13)
- Letter: A Dangerous Bias (12)
- Past Time To Fight Back (10)
- Letter: The Mismanaged (9)
- Letter: ‘Skin In The Game’ (5)
- Letter: Engaging In The Process (5)
- Ben Shapiro Chauvin Trial Isn’t A Referendum On Racism (5)
- Letter: America The Overconfident? (4)
- Letter: Movie Magic (3)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.