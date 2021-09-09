HELP WANTED: Dixon County Feedyard of Allen NE is currently looking for a Feed Loader Operator.
We are a 25,000 head yard and offer competitive wages with great benefits including paid vacation, 401K, health insurance and holiday pay.
Stop by or call 402-635-2411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.