Hydro in Yankton, SD, is hiring 80 permanent full-time Line Workers. Duties Read production report; Recognize, remove, and record scrap, line

up metal; Rack metal on racking table; Hook and unhook metal; Perform line change; Unload painted material in a damage-free manner, lifting up

to 50 pounds on a regular basis, working in high temperature environment up to 125 degrees Fahrenheit, adhering to company safety policies. Must

pass criminal background check; Must pass a drug test at the time of work commencement. No work experience required. Worksite: 2500 Alumax Road, Yankton, SD 57078.

Apply in person or mail resume to 2500 Alumax Road, Yankton, SD 57078.

