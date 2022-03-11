The Food Service Cook shall be responsible for preparing and cooking food in the school cafeteria, general cleaning and sanitation of work area and equipment, maintenance of production records and recipes.
Child Nutrition Substitute
Assists in food preparation, general cleaning and sanitation of work and serving areas, food packaging and distribution to satellite locations, and record keeping.
Custodians—Full Time and Part Time
A semi-skilled housekeeper who works under the supervision of a head custodian and has the ability to follow instructions and learn cleaning materials and methods and then apply these skills to routine cleaning of all areas of a building.
Paraprofessionals
A paraprofessional in a special education classroom is a classified employee who works under the supervision of a certified special education teacher and provides direct instruction in the subject areas specified on individual student IEP’s. The paraprofessional is responsible for assisting with screening, the writing of instructional plans and the evaluation of student performance.
Bus Drivers
Responsible for safely transporting students to and from designated pick-up and drop-off points. Route Drivers and Substitute Drivers needed!
To find out more about the job requirements and to apply, go
