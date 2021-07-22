Full-Time Frames Stylist

The Spectacle Shop, L.L.C.

Duties:

• Develop professional business relationships with associates

• Fill ophthalmic eyeglass prescriptions

• Fit and adapt lenses and frames

• Recommend lenses, coating, frames, and other accessories that will suit a patient’s needs.

• Assist patients in the selection of frames

• Provide excellent customer service and attention to detail

• Assist with inventory

Full-time, Monday-Friday, 8AM-5PM

Apply On-Line at Indeed or

Call (605)665-9638

Willcockson Eye Associates, P.C.

415 W. 3rd, Yankton, South Dakota

