Full-Time Frames Stylist
The Spectacle Shop, L.L.C.
Duties:
• Develop professional business relationships with associates
• Fill ophthalmic eyeglass prescriptions
• Fit and adapt lenses and frames
• Recommend lenses, coating, frames, and other accessories that will suit a patient’s needs.
• Assist patients in the selection of frames
• Provide excellent customer service and attention to detail
• Assist with inventory
Full-time, Monday-Friday, 8AM-5PM
Apply On-Line at Indeed or
Call (605)665-9638
Willcockson Eye Associates, P.C.
415 W. 3rd, Yankton, South Dakota
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.