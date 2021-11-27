Multiple Positions Available - Astec Nov 27, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save $2,000 Sign On Bonus For Evening Shift Production Positions$1,000 Sign On Bonus For Day & Weekend Shift Production PositionsWALK-IN INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE DAILY CURRENT OPENINGS INCLUDE:• Assembler• CNC Machinist• Buyer• Equipment Operator• Equipment Inside Sales Coordinator• Machine Operator• Material Handler • Painter/Shotblaster• Quality Assurance Inspector• Team Leader for Parts Shipping• Welder(Regular or Flux Core)Immediate Benefits & Relocation Assistance Available.Apply at:Astec (formerly known as Kolberg-Pioneer)700 W. 21st St., Yankton, SD 57078605-665-9311 • www.astecindustries.comEOE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 2-Bedroom, no stairs, water/heat included, garage, dishwasher, washer/dryer, C/A, NO Updated 12 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Multiple Positions Available - Astec 3 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSouth Dakota Supreme Court Overturns Amendment ADaily Record: ArrestsFootball: Bucks Put Five On 11AA All-State TeamUpdate: Former Mount Marty President, Monastery Prioress Sister Jacquelyn Ernster Passes AwayDaily Record: ArrestsNorman SchurmanHartington Man’s Case Continued On Shooting ChargesRhea EricksonScotland Shooting Suspect Faces 3 More ChargesS. Jacquelyn Ernster, OSB Images CommentedLetter: Warning Flag (29)Letter: Wake Up, America! (28)Biden’s Mandate Madness Is Socialist Tyranny (27)Climate: The World At A Crossroads (22)Letter: America’s Embarrassing Moment (15)Letter: Bloody Murder (14)Paying China For The Rope To Hang America (13)Memories Of The Surge (12)Letter: YSD’s Masking Mandate (11)Letter: ‘Diatribe’ (10)Letter: Restroom Access (10)Letter: A Return To Values? (9)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (5)Letter: A Response To ‘Warning Flag’ (3)Kids’ Vaccine Clinics Set (3)COVID Update for Nov. 18, 2021: South Dakota Reports 6 New Deaths (2)Update 5:53 p.m.: COVID Update for Nov. 19, 2021: Sacred Heart Schools Cancel Classes Monday, Tuesday (2)Social Studies Revision Group: Slow Going? (2)Holiday Odds And Ends (2)Letter: On Veterans Day (1)A Whirlwind Education (1)Letter: Guaranteeing Social Security (1)ACE Is Now The Place For Yankton Emmy Award Winner (1)‘A Chance At Life’ (1)Turkey Trot Nov. 25 (1)Letter: The Meat Of The Issue (1)Rail Board Postpones Decision On Trail Proposal (1)Key takeaways as US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
