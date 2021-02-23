The City of Yankton is seeking a proven leader to serve as its Chief of Police. The desired candidate will be an enthusiastic and committed professional, have a passion for community-orientated policing, and an outstanding ability to work with and develop teams.
Applications may be filled out online and may be found at http://www.cityofyankton.org/employment and must be accompanied by a cover letter, resume, and three personal references.
Applications can be submitted online or emailed to Corey Pospisil, Human Resources at cpospisil@cityofyankton.org
Position is open until filled, with the first review of applications beginning April 5, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.