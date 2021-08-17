Admissions & Occupancy Clerk Needed
Santee Sioux Tribal Housing Authority
2 positions.
Opening Date: 7/26/2021. Closing Date: 8/23/2021 Wage Range: $17-$19 depending on experience.
The Santee Sioux Tribal Housing Authority (SSTHA) will be accepting applications for an Admissions and Occupancy Clerk. This position will be under the direct supervision of the Administrative Counselor. This position is subject to the SSTHA Personnel Handbook Policy. The SSTHA has zero tolerance standard; therefore initial drug testing will be required. Random drug testing will be a condition of employment. Employee will be required to work 40 hours a week, Monday through Friday 8:00am-4:30pm. This position is nonexempt and is subject to Davis/Bacon wage rules. Qualifications: Must have high school diploma or GED with college credit preferred, Background in counseling, housing programs, or leasing, Valid driver’s license and insurance, Have personal transportation for local travel, Must be computer literate with emphasis in Word and Excel. Other Qualifications: Must have good oral and written communication skills, Must have good planning and organizational skills, Must be personable, congenial, and be able to work well with others, Be conducive to learning, Confidentiality and safe keeping of applicant information, Be familiar with basic tenant leasing obligations (i.e. rent payments, responsibilities of disturbances, responsibilities of property damage, household membership, and reporting). Duties: Provide various applications to interested persons and inform applicant of eligibility requirements and the screening process, Monitor or track information requested, Notifying applicant of missing information in accordance with policy, Notifying applicant of eligibility or ineligibility in accordance with policy, Maintenance of the waiting lists, Make home visits when required, Perform walk through inspections and report any non-compliance issues, Work with tenants on lease compliance issues, Assist the Administrative Counselor as needed, Perform other assigned related duties. Native American preference will apply. Successful applicant will be under the supervision of the Administrative Counselor and will perform all assigned duties. A 90 day probationary period will be in effect. Applicant may be eligible for a wage increase after successful completeion of the probationary period. SSTHA operates its programs in accordance with federal regulation regarding Drug Free Workplace mandates. Therefore drug testing is mandatory and will be performed by UA in accordance with the current policy. Violations during the probationary period will be cause for automatic dismissal from employment.
Applications can be obtained at the housing authority office. A resume is highly recommeded. Applications must be submitted to Tatiana Runnels at the SSTHA office no later than Thursday, August 23, 2021 at 4:00pm. If you have any questions, please contact us at 402-857-2656 during regular working hours from 8:00am to 4:30pm M-F, except holidays.
