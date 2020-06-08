HIGHWAY MAINTENANCE WORKER
YANKTON, SD
$2,000 HIRING INCENTIVE
The Department of Transportation (DOT) is responsible for ensuring South Dakota State highways are safe and drivable. Our team of Highway Maintenance Workers plays a critical role in meeting this responsibility. DOT is seeking a highly motivated individual with excellent customer service skills who can contribute to the success of our team. This position performs highway maintenance activities including, but not limited to, performing highway maintenance activities; installing and replacing signs, permanent traffic control devices and pavement markings; maintaining and repairing guardrail systems; performing structure maintenance and repair activities; performing winter maintenance; maintaining and repairing department facilities and properties; performing preventative maintenance and equipment repair; responding to emergencies and other incidents; providing on-the job
training and work direction; providing temporary traffic control through and around work zones and emergency/hazardous sites; maintenance documentation; and operating and using a variety of equipment and tools; and promoting a safe work environment and participating in public safety awareness activities. Will operate a variety of large equipment. Duties involve heavy lifting and working outdoors in all kinds of weather. Must live within a 30-minute commute of Yankton. Incumbent must have a valid drivers license and be able to obtain a Class A commercial drivers license (CDL) with no transmission restrictions and a N: Tank Vehicles endorsement within 60 days of hire date to retain employment. Final applicants will be subject to pre-employment drug and alcohol testing. The State of South Dakota offers a comprehensive benefit package including health and life insurance; generous paid time off; and flexible work schedules.
Closing Date: Open Until Filled. Job ID: 14125. Salary: $16.55 -
$17.38/hour, depending on knowledge, skills and abilities. For more
information and to apply, please go to http://bhr.sd.gov/workforus
or contact any South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation
Local Office.
SD Bureau of Human Resources, 500 East Capitol,
Pierre, South Dakota 57501-5070
