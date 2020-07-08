CAREGIVER/AIDE
Caregiver/Aide: Flexible, part time positions available in the Yankton area assisting an individual in their own home.
Will assist with basic cleaning, laundry, meal prep, personal cares, and other tasks. Great supplemental income.
Starting pay $12.05 and up per hour.
Please contact the office 800-899-2578.
