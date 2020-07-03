SOUTH DAKOTA HUMAN SERVICES CENTER
IMMEDIATE OPENINGS
Now offering an Additional $1.50/hour weekend pay for some positions.
Mental Health Aide/CNA
$1,000 Hiring Incentive
$13.69-$14.38/hour DOQ
+$1/hour pm shift
+$1.50/hour night shift
+$1 geriatric pay
+ weekend pay
Nurse
$3,200 Hiring Incentive
$25.66-$29.70/hour DOQ
+$1/hour pm shift
+$1.50/hour night shift
+$1 geriatric pay
+ weekend pay
New Grads Eligible!
Psychiatric Social Worker
$22.63
Mental Health Associate
(Adolescent & Adult)
$17.48 + $1 shift pay
+ weekend pay
Psychologist DOQ
Custodial Crew Leader
$11.50 + weekend pay
LPN
Part-Time & Full-Time
$20.54-$23.78 + shift pay
+ weekend pay
Occupational
Therapy Assistant
$16.89-$17.74 DOQ
Senior Building Maintenance Worker $13.69-$14.38 DOQ
Health Information Supervisor $19.07
HSC offers an
excellent benefits package
(for full and part-time
positions) that includes:
3 weeks paid vacation
10 paid holidays per year
Employer-paid health
insurance
Fully-matched retirement plan for employees & more!
For more info or to apply, please go to: http://bhr.sd.gov/workforus or contact any South Dakota Dept of Labor & Regulation Local Office • Call (605)668-3118
