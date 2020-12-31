The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan

is currently accepting applications for an

OFFICE ASSISTANT

Applicant should be proficient in Excel. Must be

accurate, dependable, detail oriented and have

good customer service skills.

This position is full-time Monday-Friday. Paid time

off, dental, vision and health insurance available.

Interested applicants should stop in and fill

out an application or send a cover letter and

resume to:

Steve Swenson

Circulation Manager

Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan

319 Walnut St., Yankton, SD 57078

steve.swenson@yankton.net

EOE

