Full time receptionist at a well established and busy small animal veterinary practice in Yankton. Hours are 7:50am-noon and 1pm-5:10pm Monday-Friday and every other Saturday 7:50am-12:10pm with an afternoon off on weeks that you work Saturday. Prefer individual with excellent computer and keyboard skills, telephone/customer service abilities, multitasking, compassionate and desire to work in a team environment.
Some cross training to learn skills to assist the techs/veterinarians.
Send cover letter and resume to:
Animal Health Clinic
801 Whiting Drive
Yankton, SD 57078
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.