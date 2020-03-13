Operations and Events Coordinator
The Operations and Events Coordinator is responsible for the Spirit Store and logistical use of campus space and assets to ensure that the student, staff, and guest experience fulfill the institution’s mission. This full-time position also oversees the mailroom, virtual bookstore, and transportation services. This position will work closely with Marketing and Athletics to strengthen our
brand through merchandise sales and student demands.
MMC seeks candidates who have exceptional organizational and human relations skills with diverse audiences, strong team collaboration skills, ability to work independently, professional communication skills, and a 4-year degree or equivalent experience with supervisory experience. Apply online at
www.mountmarty.edu “Careers at Mount Marty”.
MMC is an EEO Employer www.mountmarty.edu
