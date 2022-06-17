Mount Marty University is seeking a full time, 9 month faculty member to join our Nursing Team. Primary responsibilities include didactic teaching and clinical oversight of Baccalaureate students.
Minimal Qualifications:
The qualified applicant will have obtained a Master’s Degree in Nursing, and eligible for license in the state of SD as a registered nurse.
Preferred Qualifications:
Applicants with a terminal degree in nursing or related field, and prior education experience are preferred. The preferred applicant will have demonstrated active clinical and educational practice commitment with activities that align with the institution’s strategic goals – specifically, to find solutions to the challenges of life in rural America; have direct care and leadership experience in the care of patients with acute, chronic and complex health care needs. Recent clinical experience in care of patients across the lifespan is a plus.
Please apply online at www.mountmarty.edu; “Careers at Mount Marty” with a letter of application, resume, and list of three references. For questions about this position, contact Dr. Kathy Magorian, Dean of Faculty and Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences at Kathy.magorian@mountmarty.edu or 605-668-1535.
Adjunct Psychology Instructor
Mount Marty University is looking for an adjunct Psychology Instructor for the next academic year, to begin August 30, 2022. Coverage for classroom teaching on MWF in introductory and developmental psychology courses. Master’s degree in Psychology required.
