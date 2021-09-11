The Gayville-Volin School District has an opening at the Raider Academy Child Care Center for a part-time care giver with the potential to work into full-time. Hours will vary. Interested individuals should contact Kelly Christ at (605)267-0172 for more information or email inquiries to kelly.christ@k12.sd.us
Application forms are available on the schools website at www.gayvillevolin.k12.sd.us under the employment tab.
EOE.
