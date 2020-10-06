Now Hiring
Night Crew
1st Shift 7pm-4am
2nd Shift 12am-9am
Casual Dining
Hickory House
Deli
Meat
Produce
Frozen/Dairy
Fuel Station
Aisles Online
HBC
Health Market
Floral
Home Shopping
Cashiers
Courtesy
Customer Service
•Competitive Pay •10% off Groceries
•Quarterly Bonuses
•$1.00 An Hour Extra Pay on Holidays
•Part-Time Medical Benefits and 401(K)
Apply Online @ Hy-Vee.com/careers
We offer flexible scheduling, competitive pay,
and part time benefits. Must be 16 to apply.
For additional information
call 605-665-3412
Hyvee
2100 Broadway
Yankton
665-3412
