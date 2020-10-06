Now Hiring

Night Crew

1st Shift 7pm-4am

2nd Shift 12am-9am

Casual Dining

Hickory House

Deli

Meat

Produce

Frozen/Dairy

Fuel Station

Aisles Online

HBC

Health Market

Floral

Home Shopping

Cashiers

Courtesy

Customer Service

•Competitive Pay •10% off Groceries

•Quarterly Bonuses

•$1.00 An Hour Extra Pay on Holidays

•Part-Time Medical Benefits and 401(K)

Apply Online @ Hy-Vee.com/careers

We offer flexible scheduling, competitive pay,

and part time benefits. Must be 16 to apply.

For additional information

call 605-665-3412

Hyvee

2100 Broadway

Yankton

665-3412

