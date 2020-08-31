FACILITIES DIRECTOR
Sacred Heart Monastery is looking for a Facilities Director who will oversee yards, maintenance, housekeeping, garage and power plant departments. This Director is responsible for budgeting, capital projects, daily management and oversite of staff and monastery facilities.
Qualifications: College degree in Business Administration or related field, 3-5 years management experience.
Required: Detail oriented, excellent MS Office skills, Word, Excel, and organizational, management and interpersonal skills.
Full-time position Benefits available
Apply at:
Sacred Heart Monastery
1005 West 8th Street, Yankton
(605) 668-6284
