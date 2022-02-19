Sterile Processing Technician & Security Officer Positions - Avera Feb 19, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Avera offers great wages and benefits with potential semi-annual wage increases.Sterile Processing Technician-Full time benefit eligible position -Day shift-Provide clean and sterile supplies and equipment for patient care at the hospital*No experience requiredSecurity Officer-Casual/fill in as needed -12hr night shifts; 7PM-7AM-Guard the hospital against fire, theft, vandalism, and illegal entry*HS Diploma or GED required*Formal security training or law enforcement experience preferredApply online at www.averajobs.org or contact Avera HR at 605-668-8390 with questionsAvera is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action EmployerMinority/Female/Disabled/Veteran/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. MEADOW PARK, $575.00 per month, plus electricity $575 Bedrooms: 1 Updated 13 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs WE'RE HIRING - Isanti Community Schools 5 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesAuthorities Search For Missing St. Helena ManUpdate: Body Of Missing St. Helena Man FoundUpdate: Arrest Made In Death Of Child In WagnerTwo Killed In Cedar County Crash East Of CroftonRoadblock In SpringfieldDr. Frank MessnerUpdate: Fire Destroys Gayville Home Friday NightLarry SchurmanYSD Takes Off Mask MandateDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedMatters Of Medicine (41)Letter: 1/6 Poll Numbers (36)Letter: The Days Of ‘76 (35)Letter: One Year Later (25)Letter: Saving Democracy (24)Letter: What Is Thune For? (21)Letter: Upside Down (21)Letter: Say Goodbye, Teacher! (19)Letter: ‘We’ll See About That’ (18)Letter: Check The Facts (17)Letter: Undoing A ‘Stupid’ Decision (12)South Dakota About To Embrace Juneteenth (8)Letter: Women’s Health (6)YSD Takes Off Mask Mandate (4)Roadblock In Springfield (4)Transgender Athletes And State Priorities (4)Letter: A Different Focus (4)Pierre Pressure: What We Say And What They Do (1)Letter: Pipeline Problems (1)School Board To Reconsider Mask Mandate (1)Letter: Pro-Life Policies (1)Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk (1)Moving Election Dates Could Cause Problems (1)Letter: ‘You Made My Day’ (1)Seasons Of Collision (1)Firefighters Battle Propane Blaze East Of Yankton (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
