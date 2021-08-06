Ophthalmology Assistant- Full Time
32+ hours/week, benefits eligible position to assist physician with patient care. Successful candidate will conduct testing on patients, collect health information from patients, scribe for the doctor, maintain the patient information in the electronic health record and assist with procedures. Medical background preferred. Wage variable depending on experience. A $500 signing bonus will be paid after 6 months of employment.
Apply at Willcocksoneye.com, Indeed.com or stop by the clinic to pick up an application.
Applications may be sent to hschelling@willcocksoneye.com or mailed to:
Willcockson Eye Associates, P.C., 415 W. 3rd Street, Yankton, SD
EEO/AA EMPLOYER M/F/D/V
