Account Specialist Officer Wanted
Are you a highly-motivated self-starter searching for an opportunity to grow a career in ag lending? Farm Credit Services of America is seeking an Account Specialist for our Southeast South Dakota offices in Sioux Falls, Yankton and Mitchell responsible to plan and coordinate marketplace sales events and strategies; provide sales support for operating loans, installment loans and real estate loans to include mining the portfolio to identify prospects and cross-selling opportunities.
Ideal candidate will have three to five years of education and/or related experience. A minimum of three years related experience required. Knowledge of agriculture is a plus.
What we offer:
- 7 paid holidays, 18 vacation days and 15 sick days
- Excellent health, dental and vision insurance
- 6 weeks paid parental leave
- Tuition reimbursement
Apply at fcsamerica.com/careers.
EEO/AA/Vets/Disabled
