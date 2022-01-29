Full-time and Part-time Drivers - Yankton Transit Jan 29, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We Are HiringFull-time and Part-time Drivers!Come join a great team doing great work for our community! FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES RECEIVE COMPANY PAID HEALTH & DENTAL INSURANCEPAID TRAINING3% MATCH ON SIMPLE IRAVISION INSURANCE AVAILABLEPAID TIME OFFTo learn more or to fill out an application call or visit us.Great for retirees looking for extra $$ $13/hr. to startYankton Transit901 East 7th StreetYankton, South Dakota 57078Phone (605) 665-4610An Equal Opportunity Employer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 125824_Tramp_Hillcrest.pdf 4 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Full-Time Positions Available - Aurora Cooperative 4 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesYankton Co. Sheriff Vlahakis To RetireSD Supreme Court Rules In Yankton Pitbull CaseTabor Pot Brownie Case ContinuesYankton Man Found Guilty In Child Porn CaseDeWayne ‘Dewey’ PlautzLife Is A Highway For New DOT EngineerFordyce Man Seeking Parole In 2019 Stabbing CaseMan Receives 2 Years For Endangering PoliceDana GaukelGregory Marchant Images CommentedCoincidence, Irony And COVID Timing (51)Letter: A Sweeping Difference (32)Letter: A 1/6 Question (28)Letter: 1/6 Poll Numbers (25)Visions Of 1/6 And Where We Are Now (22)Letter: Upside Down (20)Opponents Of Masking Vent At School Board (13)New COVID Surge And Its Impact (4)A Day Of Mixed Feelings (4)The 2021 Coup Trivia Quiz! (4)(More) Help Wanted For Finding More Help (4)Letter: ‘Typical’ (3)Letter: Hog Barns In The Lake Area? (3)NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week (2)Letter: Support Agri-Tourism (1)A Cold Hope For What’s Ahead? (1)As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement (1)Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk (1)Letter: Social Workers (1)Letter: Stuttering Misconceptions (1)Vermillion Rally Held To Support Trans Kids (1)COVID Update for Jan. 28, 2022: South Dakota Reports 9 New Deaths (1)Letter: The Value Of Reading (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
