Director of Equalization

Performs professional supervisory functions in the operation and appraisal

of real estate located within the county for purposes of taxation. Works under

the broad supervision of the County Commission and the SD Department of

Revenue. Exercises general and direct supervision over professional, technical,

and support staff.

Examples of Duties:

• Performs statutory duties and develops policies for compliance with

SDCL Chapter 10, Administrative Rules and Department of Revenue.

• Defends values to the Local, County, and Consolidated Board of Equalization

along with the Office of Hearing Examiners during the yearly appeals process.

• Performs complex appraisal of land, commercial and industrial buildings,

single and multi-unit residential buildings, and improvements to same by

inspecting and measuring to determine proper classification and maintains

accurate records.

• Advises taxpayers, the County Commission and Equalization Board of

appraisal process used in arriving at assessed values.

• Oversees the Geographic Information System (GIS) equipment and works

with other departments on developing its capability.

• Develops and administers the annual department budget and provides

updates.

• Develops and maintains a positive, impartial professional relationship with

the general public and county employees.

• Supervises and assigns work to staff members and evaluates performance of

staff members.

Examples of Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

• Thorough knowledge of methods, techniques, and procedures utilized in

mass appraisal of property for tax assessment purposes.

• Thorough knowledge of state laws governing assessment and collection of

real property taxes (SDCL10-3-2) and a general knowledge of other county

functions.

• Thorough knowledge of survey/land measurement, assessment, and real

property descriptions.

• Ability to use various computer applications including Microsoft Office

products, CAMA programs and County administration programs.

• Ability to perform complex problem solving operations and prepare accurate

reports.

• Possession of a valid South Dakota’s driver’s license.

Education/Experience:

• Graduation from high school or GED Certificate required.

• Certified by the SD Department of Revenue in accordance with SDCL10-3-

1.2.

• Bachelor’s degree in related field preferred.

• Progressively responsible appraising experience equivalent to Appraiser,

including at least two (2) years of experience in a supervisory capacity.

• Experience working with Geographical Information Systems (GIS) equipment

and related software desirable.

• OR Any equivalent combination of education and experience as is acceptable

to the hiring authority and state statutes.

7-hour days (9am to 5pm, 1-hour lunch)/Monday through Friday

Salary to be Determined

Benefits: Employer paid single health insurance coverage, mandatory

retirement plan, 11 paid holidays, sick and vacation accrual, Longevity pay after 6 years.

Applications can be sent to:

Yankton County Auditor

321 W 3rd, Suite 100, Yankton, SD 57078

A complete job description is located at www.southdakotaworks.org

or by contacting the Yankton County Auditor’s Office

