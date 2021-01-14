Director of Equalization
Performs professional supervisory functions in the operation and appraisal
of real estate located within the county for purposes of taxation. Works under
the broad supervision of the County Commission and the SD Department of
Revenue. Exercises general and direct supervision over professional, technical,
and support staff.
Examples of Duties:
• Performs statutory duties and develops policies for compliance with
SDCL Chapter 10, Administrative Rules and Department of Revenue.
• Defends values to the Local, County, and Consolidated Board of Equalization
along with the Office of Hearing Examiners during the yearly appeals process.
• Performs complex appraisal of land, commercial and industrial buildings,
single and multi-unit residential buildings, and improvements to same by
inspecting and measuring to determine proper classification and maintains
accurate records.
• Advises taxpayers, the County Commission and Equalization Board of
appraisal process used in arriving at assessed values.
• Oversees the Geographic Information System (GIS) equipment and works
with other departments on developing its capability.
• Develops and administers the annual department budget and provides
updates.
• Develops and maintains a positive, impartial professional relationship with
the general public and county employees.
• Supervises and assigns work to staff members and evaluates performance of
staff members.
Examples of Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:
• Thorough knowledge of methods, techniques, and procedures utilized in
mass appraisal of property for tax assessment purposes.
• Thorough knowledge of state laws governing assessment and collection of
real property taxes (SDCL10-3-2) and a general knowledge of other county
functions.
• Thorough knowledge of survey/land measurement, assessment, and real
property descriptions.
• Ability to use various computer applications including Microsoft Office
products, CAMA programs and County administration programs.
• Ability to perform complex problem solving operations and prepare accurate
reports.
• Possession of a valid South Dakota’s driver’s license.
Education/Experience:
• Graduation from high school or GED Certificate required.
• Certified by the SD Department of Revenue in accordance with SDCL10-3-
1.2.
• Bachelor’s degree in related field preferred.
• Progressively responsible appraising experience equivalent to Appraiser,
including at least two (2) years of experience in a supervisory capacity.
• Experience working with Geographical Information Systems (GIS) equipment
and related software desirable.
• OR Any equivalent combination of education and experience as is acceptable
to the hiring authority and state statutes.
7-hour days (9am to 5pm, 1-hour lunch)/Monday through Friday
Salary to be Determined
Benefits: Employer paid single health insurance coverage, mandatory
retirement plan, 11 paid holidays, sick and vacation accrual, Longevity pay after 6 years.
Applications can be sent to:
Yankton County Auditor
321 W 3rd, Suite 100, Yankton, SD 57078
A complete job description is located at www.southdakotaworks.org
or by contacting the Yankton County Auditor’s Office
