Now hiring $1000 Sign-On Bonus
DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN SOMEONES LIFE?
Support Specialist
Full time the Support Specialist is directly responsible for the coordination, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of programming and services to their caseload. This position assists in creating care plans and in providing services and supports for adults with disabilities. FT 8 am-4:30 pm M-F with some weekend on-call.
Medical Aide
Full time Medical Aides assist in arranging, transporting and documenting the medical appointments for the people served by ABS. FT 8 am-4:30 pm M-F.
Direct Support Professional
Full and part time DSPs are responsible for teaching, providing supports and other services to adults with disabilities. Day, evening and weekend shifts are available.
All FT employees at ABS enjoy a full benefits package including: employer paid health, life and dental, 401K, 3 weeks paid vacation, sick, holiday, Great-Life membership.
Wages DOQE
ABS is an EEO employer
Applications/resumes are being accepted at 909 W. 23rd St., Yankton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.