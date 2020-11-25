Yankton County Conservation District Manager
The incumbent of this position serves as District Manager of the Yankton County Conservation District. The District Manager is an employee of the Yankton County Conservation District Board of Supervisors. The secretary’s
first obligation is to the District. As time permits, the District Manager will assist the Natural Resources Conservation Service as approved by the Conservation District Board of Supervisors as outlined below.
The District Manager represents the District and voices the District’s opinion as designated by the Board of Supervisors, at any meetings or hearings where soil, water, and their related natural resource problems are discussed.
The District Manager will follow procedures as designated by the Conservation District Board of Supervisors, and in assisting the NRCS, will use the General Manual and other instructions issued by the NRCS in handling business for the agency.
Salary: $2,335.80/month ($15.34 per hour), 35-hour work week.
Benefits: Paid health insurance coverage for single employee, State of SD retirement, 11 paid holidays, vacation, sick, longevity pay after 6 years.
For complete job duties go to the Yankton County website at www.co.yankton.sd.us
Please send application and/or resume to:
Yankton County Auditor
321 W. 3rd, Suite 100, Yankton, SD 57078
