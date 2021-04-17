South Dakota Human Services Center Immediate Openings. Now offering an Additional $1.50/hour weekend pay for some positions. MENTAL HEALTH AIDE/CNA $1,000 Hiring Incentive $13.69-$14.38/hour DOQ +$1/hour pm shift +$1.50/hour night shift +$1 geriatric pay + weekend pay; NURSE $3,200 Hiring Incentive $25.66-$29.70/hour DOQ +$1/hour pm shift +$1.50/hour night shift +$1 geriatric pay + weekend pay New Grads Eligible!; MENTAL HEALTH ASSOCIATE (Adolescent & Adult) $17.48 +$1 shift pay + weekend pay; Occupational Therapy Assistant $16.89-$17.74 DOQ ; Psychologist DOQ; Psychiatric Social Worker (MSW) $22.63; Custodial Crew Leader $11.50 +$1.50 weekend pay +$1.00 geriatric pay. Weekend RN Positions $29.51-$34.16+shift pay+ weekend pay; Mental Health Clinician (Adolescent) $22.63; : Mental Health Assistant $15.95 + $1 geriatric pay + $1.50 weekend pay + shift pay. Medical Lab Technician (PT) $16.89 DOQ, Scheduling Coordinator II $15.19; Grounds Crew Leader/Specialist $13.69 - $14.38 DOQ; Human Services Social Worker (Adolescent) $17.48 + weekend pay; Physical Plant Manager II DOQ; Charge Nurse (Adolescent) $31.41-$36.36 DOQ + shift pay & weekend pay. HSC offers an excellent benefits package (for full and part-time positions) that includes: 3 weeks paid vacation; 10 paid holidays per year; Employer-paid health insurance; Fully-matched retirement plan for employees; and more! For more info or to apply, please go to: http://bhr.sd.gov/workforus or contact any South Dakota Dept of Labor & Regulation Local Office. Call (605) 668-3118. DSS Strong Families South Dakota's Foundation and Our Future. EOE.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Yankton Home Destroyed In Morning Fire
- UPDATE: State Prison Inmate Dies In Yankton
- Villanueva, Johnson And Benson Have Big Night
- Terrance ‘Terry’ Gross
- Yankton Family Escapes House Fire
- A Historic Yankton House Will Soon Be On The Move
- MMU’s Kassin Named USD Foundation’s Vice President Of External Relations
- Robert Oien
- Investigators Offer Reward In Haas Cold Case
- Seeking Answers
Images
Commented
- Letter: Dangerous Democrats (13)
- Past Time To Fight Back (13)
- Letter: A Dangerous Bias (12)
- Letter: ‘Cruelty Or Compassion’ (7)
- Letter: ‘Skin In The Game’ (5)
- Letter: America The Overconfident? (5)
- Letter: Engaging In The Process (5)
- Ben Shapiro Chauvin Trial Isn’t A Referendum On Racism (5)
- Ben Shapiro: America’s Fight Over Identity (4)
- Pierre Report: An Infringement (3)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.