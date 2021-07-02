Accountant
Welfl Construction Co.
Job Duties:
- Monitoring company accounts and conducting quarterly reviews
- Accounts payable
- Accounts receivable
- Profit-and-loss statements
- Tax preparation
- Expense reports
- Internal audits for policy adherence
- Internal audits for tax codes
- Job costing
- Self starter
- Salary DOQ
- EOE
We offer:
- Health Insurance
- 401K with match
- Vacation
605-665-3258 or email resume
Kevin Bender
For more information
