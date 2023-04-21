The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan/Yankton Media is seeking an experienced graphic artist professional. Qualifications: Experience in graphic design and knowledge of Adobe Acrobat, Photoshop, and InDesign a plus. Willing to train applicant with other computer program knowledge. Applicants should also be detail oriented, ability to multi-task and able to function well. Duties include layout/design of ads, special sections, layout publications and other general office work as needed. Full-time Monday-Friday. Medical, dental, and vision insurance available. Paid time off/vacation time available after 90 days of service. Interested applicants please send a cover letter, resume and design examples to: kathy.pritchard@yankton.net

