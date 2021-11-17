DIRECTOR OF HUMAN RESOURCES AND EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT - CITY OF YANKTON Nov 17, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CITY OF YANKTONDIRECTOR OF HUMAN RESOURCES AND EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENTRegular full-time exempt position with benefits. Four-year degree in Human Resources or equivalent experience desirable. Salary range 57 ($82,058 - $103,887) DOQ/DOE. The application and job description can be found and submitted at http://cityofyankton.org/employment.Position open until filled.The City of Yankton is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 21 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs DIRECTOR OF HUMAN RESOURCES AND EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT - CITY OF YANKTON 6 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesThird Scotland Shooting Victim DiesTina JensenNames Released In Clay County Fatal CrashRoger EickhoffAngela MonclovaAG’s Office Joins Scotland Murder CaseLaurie (Bierle) WrightTrio Of Gazelles Sign To Compete CollegiatelyDaily Record: ArrestsCheryl Dorman Images CommentedLetter: Warning Flag (29)Biden’s Mandate Madness Is Socialist Tyranny (27)Climate: The World At A Crossroads (22)YSD Enrollment Goes Up; COVID Cases Dip (20)Point Of View: Is Wanting Liberty Selfish? (18)Letter: Descended From King George III? (15)A Scandal Of Trusts (13)Paying China For The Rope To Hang America (13)Some Movement On The Marijuana Front (12)Memories Of The Surge (12)Noem’s Activities (12)How The IRS Tax Reporting Proposal Would Impact You (11)Letter: Medicaid Expansion (10)Letter: ‘Diatribe’ (10)Letter: A Return To Values? (6)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (5)Letter: Restroom Access (5)Letter: Boundaries (5)Letter: A Response To ‘Warning Flag’ (2)Kids’ Vaccine Clinics Set (2)Letter: On Veterans Day (1)A Whirlwind Education (1)ACE Is Now The Place For Yankton Emmy Award Winner (1)Letter: A Man Of Integrity (1)Mountain Lions Becoming Normal Presence In Area, Authorities Say (1)‘A Chance At Life’ (1)Letter: The Meat Of The Issue (1)Key takeaways as US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
