CITY OF YANKTON

DIRECTOR OF HUMAN RESOURCES AND EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT

Regular full-time exempt position with benefits. Four-year degree in Human Resources or equivalent experience desirable. Salary range 57 ($82,058 - $103,887) DOQ/DOE.

The application and job description can be found and submitted at http://cityofyankton.org/employment.

Position open until filled.

The City of Yankton is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

