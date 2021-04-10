Yankton School District is now accepting applications for the following positions:

Full Time Warehouse /Delivery Driver

Year round position, 40 hr/wk. Must have current SD Class B CDL with air brakes. Willing to train and reimburse costs of obtaining CDL.. Must have good driving record. Eligible for medical insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid sick leave

and other voluntary insurance offerings.

Full Time Evening Custodian at YHS

Year round position, 40 hr/wk. Daytime hours on non-school days. Custodial or housekeeping experience preferred, willing to train. Eligible for medical insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid sick leave & other voluntary insurance offerings.

Part-Time Float Custodian

During 9 month school year.

Part-Time Summer Custodian

Part-Time Summer Maintenance Worker

Bus Drivers for 2021-2022 School Year

Daily Routes starting at $22.50/hr. Activity/Field Trips $15.15/hr. Willing to train & reimburse costs of obtaining CDL.

Substitute Food Service Workers

Assist in food preparation, dish room, general cleaning and sanitation of work & serving areas, food packaging and distribution to satellite locations. Wage is $13.05 per hour.

Join Our Team!

Apply online at www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/pages/ysdemployment

For assistance applying online come to the YSD Administration Building, 2410 W City Limits Road Yankton, SD

Between 7:30am-3:30pm Monday-Friday

YSD is an EOE

