Yankton School District is now accepting applications for the following positions:
Full Time Warehouse /Delivery Driver
Year round position, 40 hr/wk. Must have current SD Class B CDL with air brakes. Willing to train and reimburse costs of obtaining CDL.. Must have good driving record. Eligible for medical insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid sick leave
and other voluntary insurance offerings.
Full Time Evening Custodian at YHS
Year round position, 40 hr/wk. Daytime hours on non-school days. Custodial or housekeeping experience preferred, willing to train. Eligible for medical insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid sick leave & other voluntary insurance offerings.
Part-Time Float Custodian
During 9 month school year.
Part-Time Summer Custodian
Part-Time Summer Maintenance Worker
Bus Drivers for 2021-2022 School Year
Daily Routes starting at $22.50/hr. Activity/Field Trips $15.15/hr. Willing to train & reimburse costs of obtaining CDL.
Substitute Food Service Workers
Assist in food preparation, dish room, general cleaning and sanitation of work & serving areas, food packaging and distribution to satellite locations. Wage is $13.05 per hour.
Join Our Team!
Apply online at www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/pages/ysdemployment
For assistance applying online come to the YSD Administration Building, 2410 W City Limits Road Yankton, SD
Between 7:30am-3:30pm Monday-Friday
YSD is an EOE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.