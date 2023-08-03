Custodian - Yankton County Aug 3, 2023 Aug 3, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Yankton County is seeking a CustodianHours: 8 hours, Monday – Friday (40-hour week)Salary: $17.28 to $18.34 per hour; DOQ Position opened until filled.Benefits:•11 Paid Holidays •Vacation and Sick•Paid Health Insurance for Employee•SD Retirement Plan•Longevity After 6 YearsApplications can be sent to:Yankton County Auditor, 321 W 3rd, Suite 100, Yankton, SD 57078 or emailed to: patty@co.yankton.sd.us or karen@co.yankton.sd.us Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. 