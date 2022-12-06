WE’RE HIRING - Security Bank Dec 6, 2022 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WE’RE HIRINGSeeking enthusiastic, team-oriented individuals to join our outstanding Security Bank team for the following opportunities:• VP Ag Banker – Tyndall, SD • Mortgage Banker – Yankton/Tyndall, SD• Retail Banker (Full or Part-time) – Viborg, SD • VP Ag Banking/Branch Manager – Viborg, SDSecurity Bank provides excellent benefits including competitive salary, 401(k), health, life, dental, and vision insurance.Equal Opportunity Employer.For more details and to apply, visit www.sbmidwest.bank or scan the QR code below. 