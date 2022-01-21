Vishay, Yankton, South Dakota, is currently seeking a full-time Quality Manager responsible for the efficient running of the quality function within the Yankton, South Dakota manufacturing location. We’re looking for an experienced Quality Manager with strong supervisory and auditing skills.
How You’ll Help Us Build the DNA of Tech:
•Supervise Quality personnel in the performance of their job duties.
•Design and audit a control system that monitors the quality of the product; from design, purchase and test of materials, process control, inspection and testing of the final product; to identify and record exceptions to the specifications desires.
•Manage total quality program
•Meet and deal with audit and survey individuals who may be in for source inspections, ISO90001, ISO13485,
AS9100, IATF16949, etc.
•Negotiate new customer requirements
•Evaluate customer specifications for costing of inspection requirements as required by Engineering.
•Initiate programs for documentation and control of the quality procedures and processes of the manufacturing operation.
•Perform vendor quality surveys.
•Direct and approve the product evaluation plan for the location.
•Initiate quality-training programs.
•Examine customer quotation requests and specifications.
•Audit and analyze customer complaints and field reports.
•Conduct customer surveys of company facilities regarding the location quality program.
Experience You’ll Need:
•Supervisory experience required
•3+ years related quality engineering experience
•IATF 16949 knowledge highly beneficial
•Internal Auditor experience necessary
•Customer Complaint experience highly beneficial
•Excellent communication skills to deal effectively with employees at all levels in the organization, as well as
outside individuals such as customers, source inspectors, auditors, etc.
