River City Domestic Violence Center Family Connections, Yankton, SD is currently seeking qualified applicants for the position of
Executive Director
Responsible for the mission, vision, strategic direction, and overall operations of the domestic violence shelter and visitation center providing organizational leadership with an emphasis on growth of services and programs through fundraising and grants, public education and awareness, and personnel and program management.
Maintain client confidentiality in accordance with the laws of the State of South Dakota and consistent with the program personnel policies. Must have the ability to direct and lead in a high stress environment.
Qualified candidates will have knowledge of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking and have at least 10 years of experience in the field. The person in this position will have knowledge of administrative and management principals necessary for directing services, ability to communicate with diverse groups, knowledge of budgeting, personnel procedures, program development and
evaluation. This person will also have the ability to function as the chief administrative officer of a non profit corporation under the supervision of a governing board and knowledge of supervisory and staff development. The candidate must demonstrate knowledge of successful fundraising, marketing and development practices.
For additional information on fiscal and grant management, board relations, fundraising and public relations and minimum qualifications please contact Dan Burns at dburns@firstdakota.com or you can forward your cover letter, resume and references to Dan Burns at dburns@firstdakota.com.
