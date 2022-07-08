Now Hiring + Sign-On Bonus

Do You Have What It Takes To Make A Difference In Someones Life?

$17 per hour Starting Wage + $2500 Sign On Bonus

Walk-In Interviews at 909 West 23rd Street

Thursday, July 14 • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Friday, July 15 • 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Full and Part Time Direct Care Staff

Assist in creating care plans and in providing services and supports for adults with disabilities. Let us tailor a shift to fit your busy lifestyle.

All FT employees at ABS enjoy a full benefits package including employer paid health, life, dental, 401K, 3 weeks paid vacation, sick, holiday, Great Life membership. Wages DOQE.

ABS is an EEO employer

Ability Building Services

