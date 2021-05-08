Avera offers great wages and benefits with potential sem-annual wage increases. Support specialist, Long term Care: Part-time benefit eligible position; 48hrs/2wks, provide clerical support to the faciltiy administrator, assist with scheduling of nursing staff, must have good working knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel, Must be willing to obtain CNA certification.
Certified Nursing Assistant; $1,000 Sign on bonus, Full time night and day positions available at Avera Sister James Care Center, avera pays for on the job CNA training, Must be 18 years of age. Apply online at www.averajobs.org or contact Avera HR at 605-668-8390 with questions. Avera is an Equal Employment opportunity, affirmative action employer, minority, female, disabled, veteran, sexual orientation, gender identity.
