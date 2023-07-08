Education & Health/Disabilities Manager

Salary: $17.00 - $26.00 depending on qualifications
Bachelor’s preferred minimum AA degree in
Early Childhood or equivalent
Position Purpose: Education
The Manager will promote the school readiness of Head Start’s children by providing technical assistance, mentoring, coaching, and training to the teaching staff. The planning of children’s readiness to learn involves culturally responsive, integrate service delivery of child development, disabilities and mental health that supports learning environments to enhance children’s cognitive, social & emotional development, and promote children’s growth in language, literacy, mathematics, science, social & emotional, creative arts, physical development, and approaches to learning. Participate in the annual community assessment, annual self-assessment, Program Improvement Plans, Monthly monitoring Report and Program Information Report. Assist Director with planning training and Pre Inservice and assist with obtaining in-kind to comply with grant’s non-federal share match. Ability to learn and use data tracking system, ChildPlus.
Position Title: Disabilities Manager
Position Summary:
The managers primary responsibility is to assure high quality services to Head Start children and families by identifying children who may have a disability, assuring appropriate intervention and services. Implement and evaluate comprehensive programs for children with disabilities and their families.
•Ensure that each child receives an annual physical examination, including a hematocrit/hemoglobin and a dental examination
•Ensure that each family identifies a medical and dental home before exiting the program
•Assist parents in completing necessary follow-up health care
•Perform, monitor and record required health screenings on each child
•Inform parents of any health-related testing and test results
•Monitor each child’s immunizations and when requested send a yearly repot to the Nebraska Health Department
•Responsible to set up and organize the Health Advisory Committee meetings three times per year
•Responsible for bi-weekly head checks for nits and lice notifying parents and sending home shampoo
•Assist with Head Start registration and enrollment
