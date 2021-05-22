Ehresmann Engineering, Inc.
Looking for PT Steel Sales. Responsible for working with customers, cutting and loading steel.
Hours 8:00am-3:30p.m. Monday-Friday. Competitive wages, apply at 4400 W. 31st St., Yankton,SD.
