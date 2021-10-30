Child Nutrition & Concessions Supervisor - Yankton School District 63-3 Oct 30, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Yankton School District 63-3 is seeking a Child Nutrition & Concessions Supervisor.Employment in a professional environment, managing the food service program, concessions and staff.SALARY: Commensurate with experience & qualifications.BENEFITS: Retirement (SDRS), Health Insurance, Paid Vacation, Paid Holidays, Paid Sick Leave. THE CAKE: Inclusive community, quality education, progressive mindset, beautiful lake area, outdoor recreation opportunities.The job is just the icing....For more information or to apply on-line go to ysd.k12.sd.us Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 12 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Program Technician - USDA Farm Service Agency 5 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesLattie Jr. and Carol DraughonGrocery Prices On The RiseHartington Man Gets Continuance On Felony ChargesLake Andes Man Pleads Guilty On Drug Charge, Awaits Sentence On Aggravated EludingSettlement May Be Near In 2017 ATV DeathCity OKs Increase In Aquatic Center FeesLattie Jr. And Carol DraughonRicky Peitz‘One Of The Good Guys’K.C. Lemon Images CommentedLetter: Time To Clean House (32)Letter: Vaccinations And Health Care Workers (32)Letter: A Code To Live By (21)Point Of View: Is Wanting Liberty Selfish? (18)Letter: ‘The Ills We Do’ (17)YSD Enrollment Goes Up; COVID Cases Dip (17)Letter: Descended From King George III? (15)Letter: Where Was Gov. Noem? (13)Some Movement On The Marijuana Front (12)Noem’s Activities (12)How The IRS Tax Reporting Proposal Would Impact You (11)Letter: Medicaid Expansion (10)A Scandal Of Trusts (8)A Do-Over On Social Studies Standards (8)Biden’s Mandate Madness Is Socialist Tyranny (6)Letter: Boundaries (5)South Dakota’s ‘Advantage’ (3)A New Use For The Mall, For Better And Worse (3)Letter: What Is A Constitutional Sheriff? (3)Natural Gas Prices To Soar (1)Letter: A Man Of Integrity (1)How many spam/potential span phone calls do you estimate you receive in a week? (1)Mountain Lions Becoming Normal Presence In Area, Authorities Say (1)Abbott Named USD Discovery District Interim President (1)Ryken Honored With United Way Volunteerism Award (1)Letter: ‘Rails To Trails’ A Good Idea (1)City, DOT Officials Discuss The Fate Of Meridian Bridge (1)Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
