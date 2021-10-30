Yankton School District 63-3 is seeking a Child Nutrition & Concessions Supervisor.

Employment in a  professional environment, managing the food service program, concessions and staff.

SALARY: Commensurate with experience & qualifications.

BENEFITS: Retirement (SDRS), Health Insurance, Paid Vacation, Paid Holidays, Paid Sick Leave.

THE CAKE: Inclusive community, quality education, progressive mindset, beautiful lake area, outdoor recreation opportunities.

The job is just the icing....

For more information or to apply on-line go to ysd.k12.sd.us

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.