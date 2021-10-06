Do you have exceptional sales and customer service experience?

Enjoy a challenging and rewarding career opportunity in a fun, fast paced environment, working for one of the most established media companies in the area!

The Missouri Valley Shopper is hiring a Media Consultant

Employees receive compensation and benefits, including:

• Commission based

• Unlimited, sales performance based earning potential

• Medical, dental, vision

• Paid vacation/holidays

• Hours: 8am-5pm, M-F

• Professional work environment

To apply send resume to:

Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan

Attn: Micki Schievelbein

319 Walnut

Yankton, SD 57078

or email: micki.schievelbein@yankton.net

EOE

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.