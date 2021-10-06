Media Consultant - Missouri Valley Shopper Oct 6, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Do you have exceptional sales and customer service experience?Enjoy a challenging and rewarding career opportunity in a fun, fast paced environment, working for one of the most established media companies in the area!The Missouri Valley Shopper is hiring a Media Consultant Employees receive compensation and benefits, including:• Commission based• Unlimited, sales performance based earning potential• Medical, dental, vision• Paid vacation/holidays• Hours: 8am-5pm, M-F • Professional work environmentTo apply send resume to:Yankton Daily Press & DakotanAttn: Micki Schievelbein319 WalnutYankton, SD 57078or email: micki.schievelbein@yankton.netEOE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 2-bedroom, 1-bath Apartment in new 4-Plex available in Yankton. Off-street Updated Oct 5, 2021 More Jobs Jobs Media Consultant - Missouri Valley Shopper 2 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCity, DOT Officials Discuss The Fate Of Meridian BridgeJessica SchaefferRetired YHS Teacher Talks About Social Studies Standards ControversyMan Dies In Morning Crash Near TaborJessica SchaefferLewis & Clark Resort Expands To Fill A NeedVictims Identified In Hutchinson County Fatal CrashKenneth HejnaVermillion Man Identified As Victim In Crash Near TaborJoseph Stastny Jr. Images CommentedFlu Vaccine Is Still A Vital Weapons (50)Letter: Burning A Candle At Both Ends (42)Letter: Noem’s Drive For Power (38)Letter: Up Your Game (33)Letter: Our Virus Approach Is Broken (32)Letter: Constitutional Question (30)Letter: Vaccine Mandate? (27)Was Riverboat Days A Super-Spreader? (20)Letter: A Confusing Situation (14)Letter: Vaccinations And Health Care Workers (13)Seeking Input On Changing Standards (10)Point Of View: What COVID Taught Us About Crisis Preparedness (6)A Do-Over On Social Studies Standards (5)Retired YHS Teacher Talks About Social Studies Standards Controversy (4)In Yankton, Rhoden Calls For Unity In The GOP (4)Letter: It’s A Miracle (4)Letter: This Needs Addressing! (3)Why Didn’t AG Face Manslaughter Charge? (3)Exhuming The Past (2)Real American Beef: Label It (2)Letter: Rails To Trails? (2)Letter: Jesus Died For That Person, Too (2)Letter: Where Was Gov. Noem? (1)Mount Marty’s Field Day (1)IRS Reporting Proposal Little More Than A Hunting Exercise (1)Letter: ‘Rails To Trails’ A Good Idea (1)One Killed In Hutchinson County Crash Sunday (1)City, DOT Officials Discuss The Fate Of Meridian Bridge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.