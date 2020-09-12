The Yankton School District is accepting applications for the following positions:
Full Time Evening Custodian at YHS.
This is a year round position. 40 hr/week. Daytime hours on non-school days. Custodial or housekeeping experience preferred, but willing to train. Eligible for medical insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid sick leave and other voluntary
insurance offerings.
Part-time Evening Custodians at Elementary Schools
20 hr/week.
Bus Drivers
Regular & Sub Daily Routes starting at $22.50/hr. Activity/Field Trips $15.80/hr
Child Nutrition Substitutes
Concession Supervisor
Work games and school activities.
Substitute Teachers and Nurses
Go to our website for further details.
Join Our Team!
Apply online at www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/pages/ysdemployment
For assistance applying online call YSD Administration Building at 605-665-3980
Monday-Friday 7:30am-3:30pm
YSD is an EOE.
