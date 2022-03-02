LONGS PROPANE INC. YANKTON, SD

We are looking for a responsible Propane Truck Driver to distribute propane promptly to our customers.

Responsibilities

  • Deliver propane to different addresses and through different routes
  • Load, unload, prepare, inspect and operate a propane truck
  • Collect payments
  • Follow DOT regulations and safety standards
  • Overtime pay available
  • Weekend shifts rotate for on call duty

Skills

  • Valid professional drivers license
  • Ability to pass a pre-employment drug test
  • Air Brake, CDL, and Hazmat certifications a plus but will train if you don't currently have these
  • Need an employee who is a self starter and energetic.

Call Julie at 605-661-1074

