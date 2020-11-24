JOB FAIR
Night Crew
Casual Dining
Market Grill
Deli
Meat
Produce
Frozen/Dairy
Fuel Station
Aisles Online
HBC
Health Market
Floral
Home Shopping
Cashiers
Courtesy
Customer Service
Walk-In Interviews
Every Tuesdsay & Wednesday 4:00-6:00pm
Every Saturday 10am-1pm
Please fill out applications in advance online @ Hy-Vee.com/careers
We offer flexible scheduling, competitive pay, and part time benefits. Must be 16 to apply. For additional information call 605-665-3412
