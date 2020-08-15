Planning And Development District III Is Seeking Applications For
Assistant Revolving Loan Fund Manager
This position will support the management of the Areawide Business Council (ABC), which serves 15 counties in southeastern South Dakota. A full job description may be viewed at www.districtiii.org. A successful candidate will need direct experience in business lending, a genuine interest in rural development and the communication skills to effectively work with individuals, government officials, and board members.
Assistant Finance Officer
This position will support the operation of District III and the administration of the Areawide Business Council (ABC), which serves 15 counties in southeastern South Dakota. The position may evolve into the Finance Officer role as part of a future transition. A full job description may be viewed at www.districtiii.org. A successful candidate will need direct experience in all aspects of bookkeeping, accounting, and financial analysis; along with proficiency in QuickBooks or other common accounting software. District III works with a wide variety of state and federal programs, which have specific compliance requirements. This position will be responsible for fiscal compliance. Opportunities will also arise involving statistical research and various personnel management issues.
Application form and resume may be submitted online via www.districtiii.org or printed and delivered to 1808 Summit Street, Yankton, SD.Applications will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. CDT, Friday, August 28, 2020
District III offers a competitive compensation package, including:
South Dakota State Retirement, Health Insurance, Life and Disability Insurance, Annual, Sick, and Holiday Leave, Employee Computer Purchase Program, Section 125 FSA Plan
Questions concerning the positions should be directed to:
Greg Henderson, DirectorPlanning & Development District III1808 Summit St., PO Box 687, Yankton, SD 57078(605) 665-4408 • districtiii@districtiii.org
Planning and Development District III is an Equal Opportunity Employer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.