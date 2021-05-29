SOUTH DAKOTA HUMAN SERVICES CENTER

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS

Now offering an additional $1.50/hour weekend pay for some positions.

Mental Health Aide/CNA

$1,000 Hiring Incentive

$14.90/hour DOQ

+$1/hour pm shift

+$1.50/hour night shift

+$1 geriatric pay

+ weekend pay

Nurse

$3,200 Hiring Incentive

$26.27-$30.15/hour DOQ

+$1/hour pm shift

+$1.50/hour night shift

+$1 geriatric pay

+ weekend pay

New Grads Eligible!

Mental Health Clinician

(Adolescent)

$22.63

Psychologist

DOQ

Occupational Therapy Assistant

$18.36 DOQ

Custodial Crew Leader

$12.04 + $1.50 weekend pay

+ $1.00 geriatric pay

Weekend RN Positions

$30.21-$34.67 DOQ + shift pay

+ weekend pay

Mental Health Associate

(Adolescent & Adult)

$19.70 + $1 shift pay

+ weekend pay

Medical Lab Technician (PT)

$18.36 DOQ

Human Services Social Worker

(Adolescent)

$19.70 + weekend pay

Human Services Dispatcher

$13.47 + shift pay

+ weekend pay

LPN (PT)

$21.04-$24.15 DOQ + shift pay

+ weekend pay + geriatric pay

Medication Aide

(Geriatric, day shift)

DOQ

Charge Nurse

(Geriatric, day shift)

DOQ

Scheduling Coordinator II

$16.53 + weekend pay

Senior Secretary (Physical Plant)

$16.53

HSC offers an excellent benefits package (for full and part-time positions) that includes:

• 3 weeks paid vacation

• 10 paid holidays per year

• Employer-paid health insurance

• Fully-matched retirement plan for employees & more!

For more info or to apply, please go to: http://bhr.sd.gov/workforus or contact any South Dakota Dept of Labor & Regulation Local Office • Call (605)668-3118

EOE

