Veterans Service Officer
General Statement of Duties
• Evaluates the type and level of individual benefits
• Maintains records on veterans assistance programs
• Assists veterans and eligible survivors participating in state and federal programs
• Facilitates the distribution of information on veterans programs
• Compiles information on service-connected disabilities
• Conducts research on client histories
• Interprets and explains federal and state laws and regulations
• Must be qualified veteran as specified in SDCL §33-16-27
Full- Time Permanent Position
Hours: 9am to 5pm, Monday - Friday (35-hr week)
Starting Salary: $38,720.62/year
Benefits: 11 Paid Holidays; Vacation and Sick, Paid Health Insurance for employee, SD Retirement Plan, Longevity pay after 6 Years
Applications can be sent to:
Yankton County Auditor
321 W 3rd, Suite 100
Yankton, SD 57078
