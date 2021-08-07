Veterans Service Officer

General Statement of Duties

• Evaluates the type and level of individual benefits

• Maintains records on veterans assistance programs

• Assists veterans and eligible survivors participating in state and federal programs

• Facilitates the distribution of information on veterans programs

• Compiles information on service-connected disabilities

• Conducts research on client histories

• Interprets and explains federal and state laws and regulations

• Must be qualified veteran as specified in SDCL §33-16-27

Full- Time Permanent Position

Hours: 9am to 5pm, Monday - Friday (35-hr week)

Starting Salary: $38,720.62/year

Benefits: 11 Paid Holidays; Vacation and Sick, Paid Health Insurance for employee, SD Retirement Plan, Longevity pay after 6 Years

Applications can be sent to:

Yankton County Auditor

321 W 3rd, Suite 100

Yankton, SD 57078

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.