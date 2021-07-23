CNA/NA
Full or part time
Day shift
Come join us in a calm, caring atmosphere where you are able to spend quality time with sisters while providing nursing care in our private long-term care center. 28 bed average census- No computer charting. Includes every other weekend and holiday. Do not have to be certified, will train on the job. Benefits available.
DIETARY COOK
We are looking for a cook who enjoys following recipes and preparing meals made from scratch. Duties include: preparing & cooking meals according to planned menus. Knowledge of kitchen equipment & experience required - institutional food background preferred. 32 hours per week, work includes varied shifts, rotating weekends and holidays. Benefits available.
Apply at
Sacred Heart Monastery
1005 West 8th St
Yankton, SD 57078
605-668-6284
